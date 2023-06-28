Minister of the STF gave 10 days for the government to present measures taken in the demarcated area

the minister of stf (Federal Court of Justice) Roberto Barroso determined that the Union explain in 10 days actions taken in the Apyterewa Indigenous Land, in São Félix do Xingu, in Pará. Here’s the full of the document (141 KB).



Barroso wants to receive information about inspection terms, combating invasions and removal of cattle. The minister responded to a request from the apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil) which stated, in a petition to the Supreme Court, that the region has the 2nd area with the highest deforestation rate.

In the petition, the organization said there was non-compliance with the Court’s decision, which ensured the isolation of recently contacted indigenous people.



Apib asked the STF to carry out inspection and control actions, removal of cattle, government campaigns and reactivation of sanitary barriers.