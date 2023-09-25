Minister, who will assume the presidency of the Court on Thursday (September 28), said that there is “excessive” litigation involving health

The minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Roberto Barroso said this Monday (September 25, 2023) that he will work to “equate” legal uncertainty when he assumes the presidency of the Court, on Thursday (September 28). The statement was made during the official opening of the 38th Fides Hemispheric Conference (Inter-American Federation of Insurance Companies), in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

“Legal security, obviously, is decisive for creating a good business environment, and this is one of the commitments that the Federal Supreme Court has and I myself will strive to deepen it during this period of my administration”he stated.

According to Barroso, litigation in the health sector “directly affects” insurers. He classified judicialization as “excessive, dramatic and complex”.

“I consider it to be the most difficult and one that we have to face”he added.

For the minister, there is also uncertainty in the tax area. “Turn and move, a corpse in the closet, whether for the private sector or for public authorities”he declared.

He stated that tax reform “possibly” will reduce insecurity in the sector.

Another point that was a topic of concern for Barroso concerns labor relations. According to the judge, there are around 5 million legal actions involving the segment.

“It’s an excessive number, it’s a significant number and we also need to consider the reasons for this labor dispute”he said.

Roberto Barroso also stated that he is in his “priority list”:

combating poverty;

sustainable economic-social development;

top priority for basic education;

relevant investment in science and technology;

relevant investment and basic sanitation;

popular housing; It is

“resumption” of Brazil from its global leadership position in environmental matters.

“We have clean energy, we have renewable energy, we have the Amazon with the environmental services it provides to the world. This is a role that belongs to us in the concert of nations. I think that insurance activity plays an important role in all these dimensions”he completed.

FIGHTING CRIMINALITY

Barroso also defended facing “unfair inequalities” and the “criminality”. He further stated that organized crime “It’s a growing problem in Brazil” which, according to him, needs to be paid attention to.

When talking about democracy, he said that Brazil went through “recent scares”: “Finally, institutional security, the democratic stability that we achieved after 35 years, under the 1988 Constitution. We have had some recent scares, but a framework of respect for institutions and harmony between the powers and the different levels of the federation.”

ABOUT FIDES

The Hemispheric Insurance Conference has been held since 1946 and is organized by the Inter-American Federation of Insurance Companies. The meeting takes place every 2 years.

It is the 3rd time in history that the city of Rio de Janeiro hosts the event. The other two times were in 1954 (5th edition) and in 1979 (17th).

The 2023 meeting’s central theme is “Insurance for a more sustainable world”.

In 2023, the conference will be held in person again. Around 2,000 representatives from more than 300 companies and 41 countries participate in the event.

A CNseg (National Confederation of General Insurance, Private Pension and Life, Supplementary Health and Capitalization Companies) is the host in 2023.

