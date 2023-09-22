Minister Rosa Weber guided the action in a virtual plenary, where there would be no discussion between the magistrates

Minister Roberto Barroso, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), requested prominence and took the judgment that deals with the decriminalization of abortion to the physical plenary of the Court. The case had been discussed by the President of the Supreme Court, Minister Rosa Weber, in a virtual plenary session this Friday (September 22, 2023). In this modality, magistrates only cast their votes and there is no discussion.

Barroso assumes the presidency of the Court on September 28. When taking over the STF, he will be responsible for discussing the case in the physical plenary.

Now, the minister only has one session to vote on the topic. On Thursday (September 21, 2023), Weber stated that the next session at the Court would be destined to judge the thesis that will be fixed in the analysis of the time frame. Next week’s agenda has not yet been announced.

Weber chose to file the action a week before leaving the Court so that his vote would remain registered and could not be changed by his successor. There is a risk that the minister will not be able to present her vote in the action.

The agenda was one of Weber’s priorities, who has until October 2 to leave the Court, when he turns 75. When she took charge of the STF, the minister had the option of leaving the reporting of the case to return to her institutional obligations, but she did not do so.

A action was filed by Psol and requests the annulment of 2 articles of the Penal Code that determine the imprisonment of those who carry out the procedure until the 3rd month of pregnancy. According to Brazilian law, abortion is only allowed in 3 cases:

pregnancy resulting from rape;

risk to the woman’s life; It is

fetal anencephaly.

The action being processed in the Court questions articles 124 and 126 of the Penal Code. The provisions determine a sentence of 1 to 4 years in prison for doctors who perform the procedure and 1 to 3 years for the woman who had an illegal abortion.

What calls for action

The action is an ADPF (Argument of Non-Compliance with Fundamental Precepts), filed with the STF when there is a violation of rights recognized in the Constitution by the public authorities.

It was filed by Psol in March 2017, which requests the invalidation of provisions of the Penal Code. The party indicates that criminalization violates precepts set out in the Magna Carta.

“The long-term criminalization of abortion is a case of using the coercive power of the State to prevent reasonable pluralism. In a context of decriminalization of abortion, no woman will be forced to perform it against her will. However, today, the Brazilian State makes pregnancy a duty, imposing it on women, in particular women”, says excerpt from the request. Here’s the complete (PDF – 1,018 kB).

In the initial petition, Psol states that articles 124 and 126 of the Penal Code represent a violation as they cause “acute suffering” and expose the woman undergoing the procedure to vulnerabilities.

The party also says that the decision to carry out a clandestine abortion in Brazil imposes “torture and denial of reproductive health services”, insofar as “the decision not to continue a pregnancy goes against the expectation of compulsory motherhood associated with women”.

What the PGR says

In an opinion sent to the STF in 2020, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, requests the rejection of the action in the Court due to the complexity of the issue and mainly due to the definition of a “time frame” to define the decriminalization of the procedure.

Aras argued that the definition of the 12-week deadline should undergo discussions and hearings with experts to be validated. For the PGR, this type of regulation must be made by the Legislative Branch.

“It is up to the Legislature to decide on the framework from which abortion should be considered a crime, as the Power has the institutional capabilities to do so, having a team of specialized consultants, thematic commissions and, finally, the legitimacy of the popular vote. that elects representatives to define laws”, says an excerpt from the body’s statement. Here’s the complete (PDF – 340 kB).

“It is not feasible, however, for the Court, based on this analysis, to exceed the limits of the powers constitutionally attributed to it in order to carry out activities reserved for the Legislative Branch.”