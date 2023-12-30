Report had been removed by order of the Court of Justice of Piauí under penalty of a fine of R$500 per hour

The president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), minister Roberto Barroso, suspended on Friday (Dec 29, 2023) a decision by the TJ-PI (Court of Justice of Piauí) that removed a text from the newspaper from the air The State of S. Paulo about the arrest of the federal deputy Jadyel Silva Alencar (PV-PI).

The report reported the decision of the 1st Family Court of Teresina, capital of Piauí, which ordered Alencar's arrest due to the failure to pay full child support for his 2 children. The TJ-PI ordered the removal of the text under penalty of a fine of R$500 per hour.

Although the deputy had his request to remove the content denied in the 1st Instance, the TJ-PI understood that the dissemination of any information that could compromise Alencar's image and the fundamental rights of his children, both minors, was prohibited.

After the court's decision, the newspaper filed a complaint with the Supreme Court, based on the ADPF (Argument of Non-Compliance with Fundamental Precepts) 130. In the action, in 2009, the Court overturned the Press Law (Law 5,250 of 1967) and ruled that censorship was unconstitutional.

In the decision signed by Barroso on Friday (Dec 29), the minister considers that the TJ-PI's understanding restricts “unjustifiably” the free circulation of ideas, in addition to violating the authority of the STF decision in the ADPF 130 judgment. complete (PDF – 153 kB).