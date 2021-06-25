Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), suspended on this Friday (June 25, 2021) his own decision that had authorized the coercive conduct of businessman Carlos Wizard to testify to the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid .

According to Barroso, the businessman assumed the commitment to appear in the Senate, and it no longer makes sense to maintain his previous decision, given on June 18th.

“As the patient [Wizard] assumed the express commitment to appear before the CPI referred to, I consider it unjustified and unnecessary, in this preliminary examination of the case, to maintain the coercive driving order of the patient”, said the minister.

Wizard also requested that the CPI be prevented from seizing his passport. Barroso did not appreciate this request, leaving it to be decided “timely”. here is the whole (132 KB).

3 DECISIONS

This is Barroso’s 3rd decision involving Wizard. On June 16, the minister authorized the businessman to remain silent at the CPI. At the time, the deposition was scheduled for the following day, June 17th. here is the whole (148 KB).

However, a request for Wizard, who was in the United States, to testify virtually, was denied. As he was far from Brazil, he did not make it to the hearing. Because of this, the CPI decided to seize the passport and enforce it.

The businessman made a new request: that Barroso bar the two penalties imposed by the Commission. Last Friday (June 18), the minister rejected the request. here’s the whole (144 KB).

Wizard’s testimony is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (June 30, 2021).

