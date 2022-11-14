Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), said this Monday (14.Nov.2022) that Brazil needs a “consensus agenda🇧🇷 He made the statement in the 1st edition of the Lide Brazil Conferenceat the HCNY (Harvard Club of New York) in the United States.

According to the magistrate, it is necessary for Brazilian society to build “common denominators” for people who think differently. Barroso also said that he has already made a list of what he considers “truly” the Brazilian consensus:

1) combating poverty and hunger;

2) sustainable development;

3) basic education;

4) science and technology; and

5) entrepreneurship and free enterprise.

🇧🇷The list would be huge, but I start with the obvious with fight poverty and hunger🇧🇷 A country that has people starving needs to stop everything and go take care of it”, said the minister. 🇧🇷Second, we need sustainable development. Without economic growth, there is nothing to distribute.🇧🇷

🇧🇷Third, absolute priority for basic education. This is what held us back in history and we need to invest in that”, said Barroso. He also stated that the problem of Brazilian education is not “no-party school, gender identity or whether 64 was a coup or not” and whoever thinks so is “scared of the wrong haunting🇧🇷

The minister also spoke about the Brazilian election. According to him, a “legend” in Brazil that the STF is against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). 🇧🇷The Supreme is in favor of the Constitution and the laws. All presidents have complaints against the STF.🇧🇷

🇧🇷The people have already spoken. The election is over. And now it’s just a matter of respecting the result. Life in a democracy is that simple. The rest is intolerance, anti-democratic spirit, if not savagery”, said the minister.

Bolsonaro lost the election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) in the 2nd round, on October 30th.

LIDE BRAZIL CONFERENCE

Grupo Lide (Business Leaders) is holding this Monday (14.Nov.2022) the 1st edition of the Lide Brazil Conferenceat HCNY (Harvard Club of New York), in the United States.

The purpose of the event is to debate respect for freedom, democracy and the economy of Brazil from 2023.

On this 1st day of the Lide Brazil Conference, ministers from the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the TCU (Union Audit Court), as well as monetary authorities, representatives of class entities, public managers and private companies and more than 260 entrepreneurs.

STF Minister Cármen Lúcia was confirmed to participate in the event, but canceled at the last minute. The minister’s office did not inform the reason, but said that she had an unforeseen event.

All speakers warned of attacks on democracy and called for respect for the Constitution and the Democratic Rule of Law. At least 4 guests were attacked by Bolsonarista protesters in New York.

On Sunday (Nov. 13), 1 day before the event, the minister of the STF and president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, was cursed by Brazilians. He was approached in 2 moments: inside a restaurant and later, when leaving the establishment.

Ministers Gilmar and Lewandowski were also cursed as they left the hotel. Barroso was approached by a Brazilian woman and replied: “Don’t be rude.”

The event will also have a 2nd day of debate on Tuesday (15.nov), from 10 am to 2 pm, with the panel “Brazil’s Economy from 2023”🇧🇷 In the 2 days, the mediation will be carried out by Grupo Globo journalist Merval Pereira.

Lide’s president, businessman João Doria Neto, says that the event consolidates the group’s role in setting the national agenda of socioeconomic priorities and contributing to the credibility of the country’s image abroad.

“We are bringing, in an innovative way, to the US, important and respected leaders from different sectors and powers. Certainly, the result of the discussions will bring important reflections on Brazil’s priorities from 2023 onwards, as well as raising the perception of Brazil’s socioeconomic scenario abroad.”