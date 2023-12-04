Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/12/2023 – 21:29

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), minister Luís Roberto Barroso, said this Monday (4) that the Court is always displeasing someone. The minister also added that the Court decides issues that divide society, as determined by the Constitution.

Earlier this evening, Barroso participated in the opening of the 17th National Meeting of the Judiciary, in Salvador. The minister stated that the STF is an independent court and cannot be evaluated through opinion polls.

“We are always displeasing someone. This is the life of an independent constitutional court that has the moral courage to do what it has to do. And because we are always displeasing someone, someone always loses, it is not possible to gauge the importance of a court’s prestige in public opinion polls. If there is one way to not fulfill your role in life well, it is to try to please everyone at the same time, which is impossible,” he said.

The president of the STF also asked Brazilian judges to treat the population who appear in the country’s courts with respect. “I call on all judges to treat everyone who appears in a courtroom with respect, consideration, kindness and, when applicable, with affection, because this is what will mark the image of the Judiciary,” he said.

Last week, judge Kismara Brustolin, from the Labor Court in Xanxerê (SC), was removed from activities after demanding being called “excellency” by a man who was heard as a witness in a labor case. The judge also called the man “mouthy”. The case came to light after the video of the hearing was published on social media.

Racial equity

Barroso also reaffirmed that he is working on creating a scholarship program for black candidates who wish to take public exams for the judiciary. The minister acknowledged that black people do not feel represented in the Judiciary and that racial quotas are not met in selections.

“We all have to be committed to the social inclusion of these people, who, for multiple reasons, were excluded from the possibility of participating in the Brazilian equal opportunity for life. We defend affirmative actions in the Judiciary because there is a historical debt with people who were enslaved and brought by force, we have a debt with an abolition that was carried out without social inclusion”, he added.