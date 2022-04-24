Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court, accepted a request from the Attorney General’s Office and ordered the remittance to the Federal Police of documents and evidence that appear in the Covid CPI report and implicate President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies. .

In an order given on Wednesday, the 20th, the minister based the determination on the ‘need for a more precise analysis’ of the evidence collected by parliamentarians, also citing a ‘difficulty’ presented by the PGR.

The indication refers to information provided by the body in the sense that the CPI’s report would not have been ‘accurate’ in linking the allegedly criminal conduct to the documents collected during the parliamentary investigation’.

“There is, therefore, a need to systematize the documentation presented in order to support any request for the initiation of an investigation, filing or offering a complaint”, Barroso records in the dispatch.

The head of the Federal Public Ministry, Augusto Aras, wants the PF to examine the evidence collected by the CPI in search of ‘individualized and outstanding evidence’ on the criminal hypothesis that the Chief Executive and a number of allies – including his sons Flávio and Eduardo – publicly reported the practice of crime in the context of the covid pandemic’.

Incitement to crime

When the Covid CPI presented the final report of the parliamentary investigation, suggesting 68 indictments, Bolsonaro’s conduct was described as incitement to crime. The parliamentarians pointed out not only the government’s omission in raising the population’s awareness of the pandemic, but also the ‘effective participation’ of the president, his children, parliamentarians, the first echelon of the government and businessmen in the creation and dissemination of false information about the covid-19.

In the document of more than a thousand pages, the CPI stated that the Chief Executive and his allies, in a context of ‘deceptive communications’ and ‘with malicious intent and aiming at their own and hidden interests’, ’caused great confusion in the population, leading to people to adopt inappropriate behaviors to fight the pandemic’.

“The incitement to crime by President Jair Bolsonaro also occurred through the dissemination of fake news (fake news) that encouraged Brazilians to infringe preventive health measures, conduct that, as seen, is typified as a crime by art. 268 of the CP. In relation to this crime, the Chief Executive did not act alone, in fact, there were several agents, always relying on an organized structure”, records an excerpt from the report.

