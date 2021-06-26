the president of TSE (Superior Electoral Court), minister Roberto Barroso, said this Saturday (June 26, 2021) that the return of the printed vote in Brazil, if it happens, should reduce the security of elections. He stated that the hypothesis creates a “problem that the country currently does not have“.

“They will ask for a recount. It will lag between votes. They will question and prosecute with a request for fraud. In the recount, the vote will disappear, the vote will appear. This will all reduce security“, said. He says he believes that this type of voting poses a risk to the secrecy of the vote. “In parts of the country this can be life-threatening,” he said.

Said to hope that “the nonsense” talk about a possible fraud in the election through the electronic ballot box disappears first through the “emergence of the truth than by criminal prosecution”.

He stated that the TSE is considering increasing the number of electronic voting machines tested during the election. Currently, 100 ballot boxes are taken to the TSE for an independent audit. The test uses a printed vote to test whether votes cast electronically are recorded correctly. “All this is filmed“, stated Barroso.

He asserted that Bolsonaro’s speech that the election would be rigged is not a crime. “But certain behaviors, if considered as an attack on the freedom of the vote and democracy, may eventually be classified as a crime of responsibility. But then it’s a political matter for the National Congress”, said Barroso.

Barroso participated in a live of Grupo Prerogativas to discuss the “tensions that permeate the electoral process” and the “pressure of Executive for the return of the printed vote”. In addition to the president of the TSE, criminal lawyer Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro, known as Kakay, also participated in the debate.

Barroso analyzed as positive the fact that the presidents of 11 political parties have met for an agreement against the printed vote. The idea of ​​returning to the printed vote is defended by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The president said on this Friday (June 25, 2021) that he had already agreed with Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) the allocation of R$ 2 billion for a future implementation of the auditable printed vote in Brazil.

“If Congress enacts it, we will have a printed vote in 2022. The 2 billion, I already told Paulo Guedes, is guaranteed (sic)”, said the Chief Executive to journalists in Sorocaba (SP), where he inaugurated a Center of Excellence in Technology.

Kakay, who also participated in the discussion, said that the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), said at a dinner with the penalist that the Legislative is considering leaving the printed vote for 5% of the total votes in the country. “It seems that this hypothesis exists. This already creates the opportunity to question the legitimacy of the vote“, stated Kakay.

