Minister of the STF reacted to a protester who questioned him about the source code of the electronic voting machines

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Luís Roberto Barroso said that he regrets, but does not regret the reaction you had when he was approached on November 15 by a protester in New York, in the United States, who questioned him about the source code of the electronic voting machines. At the time, the magistrate replied: “Lost, mané, don’t bother” (watch the video below).

In an interview with journalist Roberto D’Ávila, from GloboNewspublished on the night of Tuesday (29.Nov.2022), Barroso declared to be a person “half zen” and spiritualized, who meditates regularly. 🇧🇷The problem is, the rare times I lose my mind, it’s on national television.“, said.

Barroso said he had “hordes of people“following him for 3 days and cursing him”the worst possible names🇧🇷 On the day of the statement, he said he had received news that his daughter’s cell phone had been hacked and she had been the target of threats.

🇧🇷It was a rare moment in my life, of a certain exasperation. I spoke the language of the people who were there”, said Barroso. 🇧🇷I’m sorry, to tell you the truth. I don’t regret it, but I’m sorry it happened.🇧🇷

Watch the moment (34s):

According to the minister, Brazil has lost civility in recent years,ability to treat others with respect and consideration, tolerance of dissent, and even good faith🇧🇷

Barroso cited attacks on others, such as singer Gilberto Gil and Ciro Gomes (PDT), to criticize the “naturalization of lack of education🇧🇷 Said that “democracy, culture, everything became the target of this radicalism and this non-acceptance of the other🇧🇷

For the magistrate, the STF is a target “of much misunderstanding🇧🇷 Barroso said that everyone can make mistakes and, therefore, the Supreme Court is “error prone🇧🇷 But he stated that he considered that the Court had “a decisive role” in times like the pandemic and the defense of democracy.

🇧🇷The Supreme Court saved, I would say, tens of thousands of lives by authorizing the action of states and municipalities” and “determining the elaboration of a vaccination plan” against covid.

🇧🇷With mistakes and successes, I think the Supreme serves democracy very well”, he stated.

🇧🇷Anyone who thinks that the problem with education in Brazil is schools without a political party, gender identity or knowing whether 64 was a coup or not is scared of the wrong assumption and is setting us back in history”, he said, adding that it is necessary to invest in education, especially basic education.

ELECTIONS AND GOVERNMENT

Barroso said he agrees with the phrase “supreme is the people”, but said that “the people have already voted and the result must be respected🇧🇷 The minister stated that the large number of voters who did not vote for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) hasall right” to have a critical position and “be opposition🇧🇷

According to him, Brazil sees today, despite being a minority, “anti-democratic acts and the non-acceptance of the result🇧🇷 For Barroso, the “scam requests” They are one “civilization backwardness🇧🇷

Asked about which reforms he considers essential for Brazil, he replied that they were tax reforms. 🇧🇷The system is very complex and brings immense tax litigation and great legal uncertainty”, he said, adding that it was necessary to reduce injustice.

🇧🇷The system is highly income-concentrating, with an emphasis on consumption taxes“, said. “It’s the tax that you, me and the waiter who serves us here pay in the same way. Therefore, it is necessary to reduce taxes on consumption, to simplify”, he declared. 🇧🇷And moderately increase taxation on income and capital.🇧🇷