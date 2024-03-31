President of the STF does not directly mention the historical fact, but praises “rights and guarantees” of the democratic regime

The president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), minister Luís Roberto Barroso, stated that this Sunday (31.mar.2024) is an important date to remember “how democracy is valuable”. The 1964 civic-military coup, which began the dictatorship in Brazil, turns 60 years old.

“March 31, 2024: a day to celebrate Easter, the resurrection, the good feelings of renewal and hope, and also to remember what we can never forget: how valuable democracy is and our freedom, our rights and guarantees They are the essence of a truly dignified life in this country. Happy Easter, democracy always!”published on his profile on Instagram.

Here is what he published:

Barroso was the only Court magistrate to publish on his social media profiles about the date, despite not directly mentioning the 1964 coup.

Minister Flávio Dino made a vote mentioning the date this Sunday (31 March) in an action that deals with the constitutional limits of the Armed Forces' actions and their hierarchy in relation to the Three Powers. He said that the military dictatorship was a “abominable period”.