President of the STF states that technology can be used “widely”, but human regulation and supervision is necessary

The president of STF (Federal Court of Justice), Roberto Barrososaid this Sunday (June 23, 2024) that AI (artificial intelligence) has “great potential” and can be used “widely and for many purposes.”. But he declared that there are several risks and that the technology needs to have its own regulation and human supervision in its use.

The minister participated in the “Brazil Forum UK 2024”. The 2-day event was held at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. This Sunday (June 23), the focus was on discussing the risks and benefits of AI for the Brazilian context.



During his speech, Barroso stated that he was “optimistic and worried” with technology. He cited several potentialities and concerns with the use of AI. Are they:

Benefits:

better decision-making ability by being able to process a lot of information quickly;

ability to automate exhausting and repetitive activities currently performed by humans;

ability to speak language and generate content, such as texts, images and sounds;

use in diagnostic medicine and reading medical exams;

countless applications in the areas of education and culture.

Scratchs:

impact on the job market due to the loss of jobs and professions that exist today;

use for military purposes;

massification of disinformation;

violation of privacy;

risk of algorithmic discrimination;

copyright issues.

For the minister, the massification of disinformation is the biggest concern because technology has the capacity to increase the virilization of disinformation content, such as fake news It is deepfakesand, consequently, compromise democracy.

“[É preocupante] Someone puts me here saying things I never said without it being possible to identify the distinction between the real and the fictitious. We are all taught to believe what we see and hear. The day we cannot believe what we see and hear, freedom of expression will have lost its meaning. Therefore, this is a big concern for anyone who cares about democracy”he declared.

The president of the STF also spoke about the regulation of artificial intelligence. He stated that the measure “is very difficult” to be established for several reasons, but the main one is the “speed of contemporary transformation”. He also said that his biggest difficulty regarding the subject is not “imagine what needs to be regulated”but yes “tell exactly how to regulate”.

For Barroso, AI regulation in Brazil should be focused on 3 areas:

fundamental rights : to protect people’s privacy;

protection of democracy : because the mass spread of misinformation and hate speech can compromise it;

governance: because there must be intelligibility, transparency and human supervision.

Here are other highlights of the STF president’s statements in “Brazil Forum UK 2024″: