Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/13/2023 – 22:32

Share



Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), denied today (13) an urgent request to analyze the suspension of the first phase of the tax reform, approved by the Chamber of Deputies.

Due to the Court’s recess in July, Barroso, who is vice-president of the STF, is responsible for analyzing the cases that arrive at the court. With the minister’s decision, the case will be evaluated in August by minister Luiz Fux, rapporteur of the action.

Related news:

The writ of mandamus was filed yesterday (12) by opposition deputy Delegado Ramagem (PL-RJ). The parliamentarian asks for the suspension of the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) on the understanding that it failed to follow the legislative rite and was not analyzed in a special commission before being voted by the plenary.

To enter into force, the PEC still needs to be voted by the Senate, where it needs to be approved in two rounds by at least three-fifths of the parliamentarians (49 senators) to be enacted. The proposal’s rapporteur in the Senate, Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), expects to vote on the text in the House until Octoberwhen you should return the text with changes to the Chamber.























