The president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Luís Roberto Barroso, said this Friday (13.Oct.2023) that he does not intend to run for the position of President of the Republic when he leaves the Supreme Court. “It doesn’t cross my mind”, the judge said to journalists at the International Esfera Forum, in Paris. The idea was suggested at the event by former French president Nicolas Sarkozy. According to him, Barroso should “prepare for another presidency”, in reference to the Palácio do Planalto. Barroso can stay at the STF until March 2033, when he will have to retire compulsorily upon turning 75.