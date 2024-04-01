Court would judge INSS appeal on Wednesday (April 3); President of the STF did not set a new date for the trial

The president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), minister Roberto Barroso, removed from the agenda for Wednesday (April 3, 2024) the judgment of the INSS (National Social Security Institute) appeal on “review of the whole life”. Barroso has not yet indicated what date the trial will be rescheduled.

The discussion of the topic in the STF took a turn after the Court invalidated the review through the judgment of two actions. On March 21, ministers validated the social security factor and determined that the beneficiary cannot request the most favorable rule for calculating retirement.

The decision goes against what the STF itself decided in December 2022. At the time, it was determined that it is possible to apply the most advantageous rule for calculating the pensions of workers who joined the RGPS (General Social Security Regime) before 1999.

The discussion around the topic centers around the call “effects modulation” (when ministers define the deadline for the decision to become valid) in the STF decision.

As shown by the Power360O Ieprev (Institute of Pension Studies) presented a point of order to protect retirees who went to court to request the recalculation of their retirement until the date of publication of the ruling.