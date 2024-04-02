Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/04/2024 – 22:13

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), minister Luís Roberto Barroso, released this Tuesday (1st) for judgment the process that deals with the privileged forum for politicians.

The trial was suspended last week after a request for a hearing from Barroso. The virtual trial will resume on April 12th.

So far, the score of the trial is 5-0 due to the expansion of the forum due to the prerogative of function, the technical name of the privileged forum. The trial will affect federal deputies and senators who respond to proceedings in the Court.

The vote of Minister Gilmar Mendes, rapporteur of the case, is prevailing in the trial. For the minister, the privileged forum of a politician is maintained if the crime was committed while exercising his role as a parliamentarian. This is the currently valid rule. However, in the case of resignation, non-reelection or impeachment, the process would be maintained in the STF.

In addition to Mendes, ministers Dias Toffoli, Flávio Dino, Cristiano Zanin and Alexandre de Moraes have already voted in the same direction.

The Court judges a habeas corpus by senator Zequinha Marinho (Podemos-PA). The parliamentarian is accused of “cracking”, as he is suspected of demanding part of the salary of employees in his office, in 2013, when he was a federal deputy.

Over time, the politician was elected vice-governor of Pará and senator, and the process was transferred to the courts.