The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), minister Luís Roberto Barroso, rejected this Saturday, 20, a request made by left-wing parties to suspend the contracting process of the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp) with the city of São Paulo.

The suspension request was presented by the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), Sustainability Network, Workers’ Party (PT), Green Party (PV) and Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB).

The acronyms assess that the process violated the “fundamental precept of fiscal balance by not carrying out prior budgetary impact studies, as well as the principles of tariff moderation, safety, health and publicity”.

In the decision, Barroso claims that there is no urgency that justifies the suspension of the municipal law that authorizes the execution of contracts for the provision of water supply and sewage services, in addition to the concession contract with Sabesp and the privatization schedule of the state-owned company.

The minister reiterated that the law was intended to adapt municipal regulation to federal guidelines set out in the new Basic Sanitation Legal Framework, federal legislation approved in 2020.

“I see no grounds for suspending the contract, especially because, according to the initial petition, the service has been provided by this company since 2010. There is no sign of any abrupt change in the provision of the service or risk of imminent damage that would justify the immediate suspension of the contract,” says Barroso.

As shown by the BroadcastBarroso denied yesterday a request for an injunction filed by the PT to block the privatization process of Sabesp. The settlement of the company’s offer is scheduled for next Monday, the 22nd.