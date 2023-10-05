President of the STF participated in a session in honor of the Constitution; cited “setbacks” in the fight against poverty in recent years

The president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), minister Roberto Barroso, paid tribute to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) when speaking about Bolsa Família during a formal session in honor of the 35th anniversary of the Federal Constitution in the Senate this Thursday (5.Oct.2023).

In addition to the president of the Court, minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the vice-president of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The session was led by the president of the Upper House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

In his speech, Barroso spoke about the economic and social advances achieved since the proclamation of the Magna Carta. He highlighted the fight against hunger, but stated that the focus on the issue has receded in recent years.

“The third achievement that I consider very important was significant social inclusion, taking more than 30 million people out of extreme poverty and, despite some setbacks in recent years, this is a very important achievement that also has Bolsa Família as its symbol. . And here, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva deserves a tribute”he stated.

Despite the growing tension between the STF and Congress, Barroso highlighted the “independence and harmony” between the Powers. He once again stated that there are no hegemonic powers.

Moraes also spoke at the ceremony. He cited institutional advances and the maturation of the Brazilian democratic system since the proclamation of the Constitution, but stated that it was necessary to move away from “the termites of democracy”.

“We have to be united in defending democracy to ward off this new dictatorial populism that is against what the Constitution proclaims. We have to guarantee not only legal democratization, but also social democratization”he stated.