Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 21:44

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), gave the federal government 60 days to present a new plan to expel invaders from indigenous lands.

The decision has an effect on seven communities, where the situation would be most critical – Yanomami, Karipuna, Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau, Kayapó, Araribóia, Mundurucu and Trincheira Bacajá.

The situation has been dragging on since the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Barroso said in a decision this Thursday, 9th, that the delay in removing the invaders is “excessive”.

“More than two years after its presentation, the federal government continues to attempt to carry out the deintrusion of all indicated lands, with little transparency about the measures actually adopted, the criteria for evaluating the progress of deintrusion, the specific goals to be achieved and the schedule to complete the process”, says an excerpt from the decision.

The plan must be created by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and the General Secretariat of the Presidency. Barroso determines that, if there are no resources, the government must evaluate the opening of extraordinary credit to complete the program within 12 months.

The plan must present:

– Specific objectives for each indigenous land;

– Physical, financial and human resources necessary and available to carry out the proposed measures;

– Details of the activities that will be carried out and their schedule;

– Expected impacts of the intervention;

– Medium and long-term measures to prevent invaders from returning to indigenous territories.