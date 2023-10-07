Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/10/2023 – 21:18

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), minister Luís Roberto Barroso, met this Friday (6), in São Paulo, with leaders of the three largest trade unions in the country: União Geral dos Trabalhadores (UGT), Força Sindical and Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT). Among the topics discussed at the meeting, according to the STF, were the assistance contribution and issues related to the Service Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS).

“The meeting established a channel for dialogue with the Judiciary regarding national issues of interest to workers,” said the Supreme Court, in a statement. “The meeting is part of one of the minister’s management guidelines, which is to improve relations with society”, adds the text. According to the STF, the meeting had been arranged during Barroso’s inauguration as president of the Court, last week.

The meeting took place after the Supreme Court scheduled the resumption of the judgment on the correction for inflation of the balance of FGTS accounts for October 18th. Analysis of the topic began in April, but ended up being suspended following a request for a review from Minister Nunes Marques.

The assistance contribution has been the subject of controversy with the National Congress since the Supreme Court, last month, accepted an appeal and authorized the charge assistance contribution, related to the funding of union actions that result in benefits to the category, even for unaffiliated workers, even if the right of refusal is protected.

In practice, based on the new understanding of the Supreme Court, the worker in the represented category must present a refusal if they do not want to contribute to assistance approved in the assembly.

In 2018, the Supreme Court declared the constitutionality of the end of mandatory union contributions, equivalent to one day of work per year and extinguished by the 2017 labor reform. Based on this understanding, workers who wanted to contribute now had to speak out voluntarily.

Following the new decision, the Senate approved in the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) a bill that provides for the prohibition of any charge without the worker’s express authorization, be it union, welfare or other contributions.

In recent public statements, Barroso has defended the assistance contribution, which would be different in nature from the old “union tax”. In his view, it is the right of unions to be rewarded for the benefits they eventually obtain for workers.