Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/30/2023 – 15:21

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided to maintain a state court injunction that suspended the use of body cameras in Military Police (PM) operations in São Paulo. He denied a request made by the São Paulo State Public Defender's Office to overturn the decision.

This month, the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) ruled that military police officers are not required to use cameras during operations carried out in response to attacks against agents. The court stated that the use of cameras represents a cost of R$330 million to R$1 billion per year and interferes with the State budget. The Public Defender's Office appealed to the Supreme Court to request that the use of cameras become mandatory again, arguing that the measure reduces abuses in police actions.

For Barroso, the use of cameras must be implemented, but the action filed with the Supreme Court is not the appropriate means for the discussion. “In this Presidency’s view, the use of cameras is very important and should be encouraged. However, the urgent and exceptional intervention of an injunction suspension is not justified,” he stated in the decision.

The minister highlighted that the reversal of the TJ-SP decision would cause “financial and operational implications, which would produce complex impacts that cannot be adequately measured through this procedural route”.