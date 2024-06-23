Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/23/2024 – 12:18

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, stated this Sunday, 23, that he is “optimistic and concerned” about the rise in the use of artificial intelligence (AI). According to the judge, this technology guarantees a wide list of benefits to society, but brings risks that need to be on the table for debate, such as the massification of misinformation. The statement was made during the “Brazil Forum UK 2024” event in Oxford.

According to Barroso, AI has better decision-making capabilities than humans in some matters, as it can process more information at a faster speed. He also said that the technology brings other advantages, such as the ability to automate activities and generate language, content, texts and images.

The judge considered, on the other hand, that there is concern about the impact of AI on the job market, with the loss of professions that exist today, in addition to the use of technology for military purposes, violation of privacy due to the widespread use of data and discrimination algorithmic. He also mentioned that the risk of mass disinformation, with the use of fake news and deep fakes, is one of the biggest fears.

“There is a risk of mass misinformation, and this concern, from the point of view of a judge concerned about democracy, is one of the main concerns, the use of fake news and deepfake, someone putting me here saying things I never said , without it being possible to identify the distinction and the real”, stated Barroso.

The minister also said he hopes that AI can defeat human prejudices and discrimination if it is programmed appropriately. “I have a certain real expectation, living in the real world, judges, like all human people, have opinions, prejudices, have ideology, not in the sense of left, right, but of knowing their vision of what is right, well , which is legitimate, judges have interests, they may face political pressure, you can program the AI ​​to avoid this”, he assessed.

He stated that AI can also bring benefits to the Judiciary in terms of speed, efficiency and equality, but guaranteed that it does not take away the role of the “responsible judge”. Technology, in his view, is an auxiliary line and not an autonomous one.

“I see, without much prejudice, this rise of AI also in the decision-making process as long as there is responsible human judgment, because judges are not elected. What gives legitimacy to a judge’s decision is his ability to, rationally, demonstrate that that solution is fair and constitutionally adequate and he is not relieved of this duty even if the decision is made by an AI process,” he said.