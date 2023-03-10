Minister of the STF was hospitalized this Thursday morning to treat intestinal obstruction

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Luís Roberto Barroso, 64 years old, left the ICU (Intensive care unit) on the afternoon of this Thursday (9.Mar.2023), but he remains hospitalized under medical observation and there is no forecast for discharge.

Earlier, he underwent a procedure to treat a bowel obstruction. According to a statement from the stf, he was admitted at the end of February to “closing of an incisional hernia resulting from previous surgery”. Subsequently, he had 3 episodes of intestinal obstruction that required two new procedures.

Barroso became STF minister in 2013, appointed by Dilma Rousseff (PT). He holds a doctorate in public law from Uerj (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro) and is a full professor at the institution.

He is currently Vice President of the Supreme Court and is expected to assume the presidency in October 2023, when Minister Rosa Weber will retire.

A year before joining the Court, the minister was treated for esophageal cancer at the Sírio Libanês hospital, in São Paulo, and is cured of the disease. At the time, he even consulted with the spiritual leader João de Deus, arrested at the end of 2018 on charges of sexual crimes.

Read the full statement from the Supreme Court:

“Minister Luís Roberto Barroso was hospitalized at the end of February for closure of an incisional hernia, the result of a previous surgery. He even participated by video in the STF session on March 1st. Unfortunately, he subsequently had two episodes of bowel obstruction that required two further procedures. He is taken care of by doctors Cassio Gontijo, from Sírio Libanês in Brasília, and Fabio Ferreira, who came especially from São Paulo for the third surgery. The minister’s recovery follows as expected.

“On the afternoon of Thursday (9), the minister left the ICU and went to the room, but he is still under medical observation and there is no forecast for discharge.”