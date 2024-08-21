President of the STF held an autograph session on the evening of Tuesday (20.Aug) at an event that brought together several authorities

The president of STF (Federal Supreme Court), Roberto Barroso, launched this Tuesday (Aug 20, 2024) a book on Artificial Intelligence in which he brings together reflections on digital platforms, climate change, democracy, authoritarian populism and the increase in misinformation and hate speech.

The work “Artificial Intelligence, Digital Platforms and Democracy – Law and technology in today’s world” was launched at Soho Brasília, in Pontão do Lago Sul in the capital.

The event was attended by several authorities, including some Supreme Court ministers such as Cristiano Zanin, Alexandre de Moraes, Luiz Fux and Gilmar Mendes.

The following authorities were also present:

Bruno Dantas, president of the TCU (Federal Court of Auditors),

Daniela Teixeira, minister of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice);

José Mucio Monteiro, Minister of Defense;

Ricardo Lewandowski, Minister of Justice and Public Security and retired minister of the STF;

Luis Felipe Salomão, national justice inspector;

Benedito Gonçalves, minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court);

André Ramos Tavares, TSE minister;

Jorge Messias, chief minister of the AGU (Attorney General’s Office).

Throughout the evening, Barroso held an autograph session with those present who had purchased the work. The event began at 6:30 p.m., and at 11 p.m. there were still people in line to get the minister’s autograph.

In the book, Barroso proposes a critical look at the topics covered, which helps to “push history in the direction of good, justice and civilizational advancement”. He states that AI, with its potential and risks, together with the advancement of the internet, represents the beginning of a 4th industrial revolution. “For this very reason, its adequate regulation is imperative”he states in the introduction.

In another chapter, the minister analyzes the impact of technological transformations on democracy. Finally, he addresses the fight against climate change, a commitment that has become “a dramatic issue of current human rights, as the problem begins to seriously affect life here and now”.