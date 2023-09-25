Minister will take office as president of the Court next Thursday (September 28) for a 2-year term

About to assume the presidency of STF (Federal Supreme Court), the minister Luís Roberto Barroso He already shows signs of what his management at the Court will be like. The magistrate takes command next Thursday (September 28, 2023). It will replace Rosa Weberwho retires compulsorily by October 2, when he turns 75.

Last month, August, Barroso hired the chief economist of Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), Guilherme Resende. The minister must also bring lawyer Eduardo Toledo back to the general management of the Court. For the general secretariat of the Presidency, he intends to appoint his advisor Aline Osório.

The hiring of an economist to assist in his votes opened up speculation that the minister should prioritize economic issues during his term.

Under his report are actions that deal with the correction of FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) and payment of the nursing minimum wage. The minister may give up processes to take care of institutional tasks. However, it will be your responsibility to guide the actions that will be discussed in the Court’s plenary session.

The judgment on the correction of the FGTS was suspended in April this year due to a request for review (more time for analysis) from Minister Nunes Marques, who has until October to return the process, in accordance with the 90-day deadline established by the Court. The topic is an interest of Barroso, who has already developed the thesis that the correction must, at least, correspond to that of the Savings Account. The understanding was accompanied by minister André Mendonça.

Regarding the nursing floor, the Court must still judge the merits of the action. In July, ministers reinstated the minimum payment and enabled prior negotiation between employees and employers in the private sector.

The new president’s profile is more open and communicative than that of Rosa Weber, who maintained a discreet management, but focused on issues “prickly”.

Last week, Barroso signaled that he should keep actions that deal with issues of political and social scope on the agenda. The minister asked for prominence and took the trial that deals with the decriminalization of abortion to the physical plenary of the Court. The trial entered the virtual plenary last Friday (September 22, 2023) and was active for minutes before being suspended by the magistrate.

Another topic that must be taken to judgment by the minister is the analysis that deals with the decriminalization of drug possession. The case is suspended due to a request from André Mendonça and will have until next year to be released.

The issue provoked a direct clash with the National Congress. The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), even stated that the power to decide on the issue lies with the Legislature. On September 14, the senator presented a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) to criminalize the possession and possession of all drugs – including marijuana.

The text states that the Drug Law (11,343 of 2006) has a “double criminalization” which determines both drug trafficking and possession for personal consumption as crimes. According to Pacheco, this understanding is being “challenged” at the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

In the last session that dealt with the action, on August 24, Barroso stated that even though he understood the complexity of the process, the discussion is normally carried out by the Judiciary.

The magistrate has had problems with Congress since before the tension between the Powers. As shown by the Power360Barroso has 17 impeachment requests against him in the Senate.

The most recent was filed in July, after he spoke at the 59th Congress of the UNE (National Union of Students), held in Brasília (DF). On that occasion, the minister said that the Brazil had defeated Bolsonarism. However, despite disagreeing with the statement, Pacheco signaled that he would not forward to the request.

Who is Barroso

Luís Roberto Barroso was born on March 11, 1958 in the city of Vassouras (RJ). He became minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in 2013, recommended by Dilma Rousseff.

He has a doctorate in public law from Uerj (State University of Rio de Janeiro) and is a full professor at the same institution. He was also a prosecutor for the State of Rio de Janeiro.