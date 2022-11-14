STF Minister is in the US to participate in the Lide Brazil Conference, with 5 other Court colleagues

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Roberto Barroso was approached by a Brazilian woman this Sunday (Nov.

Barroso is in New York to participate in the Lide Brazil Conference, at HCNY (Harvard Club of New York), on Monday (Nov. Gilmar Mendes and Ricardo Lewandowski.

Video circulating on social media shows the moment of the approach.

Here’s the dialog:

unidentified woman: “Look who’s here… how are you, judge?”🇧🇷

"Very well, ma'am".

"IT IS?".

"Very happy for Brazil".

"Oh, it's fine. But we're gonna win this fight, huh. We will win this fight! Do you understand? That we will win this fight? Fine? Be careful, huh. The Brazilian people are bigger than the Supreme Court".

"With the grace of God, with the grace of God".

"You will not win our country. run away! That's right, run away!".

"My lady, don't be rude. Bye, my lady, have a good time".

"Run! Do not run away!".

wanted by Power 360the Supreme Court’s advice said that the minister and the Court will not comment on the episode.

Watch the video:

BARROSO IS APPROACHED IN NEW YORK pic.twitter.com/hZv1jsKEMG — Iara Sales (@iaras2007) November 14, 2022

Barroso ends the conversation with the Brazilian woman by entering a store that sells bags and souvenirs from New York. Compare the image below from Google Street View with the frame of the video in which the minister of the STF appears.

It is not the first time that Roberto Barroso is approached outside Brazil. In June 2022, the minister was verbally harassed by a man at Harvard, also in the US. At the time, he was called “Satan”🇧🇷 “demon” and “velvet mouth”🇧🇷 The magistrate ignored the insults.