Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/11/2023 – 22:45

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, determined this Thursday (9) that the federal government adopt a new plan for the deintrusion of seven indigenous lands. The deadline for complying with the removal of non-indigenous people will be one year.

Decision covers the Yanomami, Karipuna, Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau, Kayapó, Araribóia, Mundurucu and Trincheira Bacajá Indigenous Lands.

In the decision, the minister also ordered the Ministry of Health to present, within 90 days, an action plan to improve the indigenous health care system.

The decision was taken in the process in which it was determined, at the beginning of this year, the removal of invaders from the territories, such as miners and loggers.

In the minister’s opinion, the new measures are necessary to protect indigenous people.

“The 7 Lands plan is almost entirely focused on measures to isolate and expel invaders. As this is a deintrusion, these are essential measures that must be prioritized. It is important that there are specific provisions for the suppression of illegal occupations and the destruction of equipment used, in particular, in mining, livestock farming and fishing”, wrote Barroso.

At the beginning of this year, the crisis that affected the Yanomami communities led the federal government to declare a Public Health Emergency of National Importance to combat the lack of health care for the people living in the region.