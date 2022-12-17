The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Roberto Barroso denied 2 requests for freedom to the indigenous José Acácio Serere Xavante. The chief of the Xavante ethnic group has been temporarily arrested since Monday (12.Dec.2022) by decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. He would have practiced illicit conduct in acts against the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in Brasilia (DF).

Barroso declared that the action was not instructed with the necessary documents to clarify the case. He also stated that the use of habeas corpus to contest the decision of another minister is contrary to the jurisprudence of the Court.

The appeal was filed by lawyers Andre Luiz da Rocha Santana and Carlos Alexandre Klomfahs. Here are the full decisions on here (137 KB) and on here (142 KB), released on Friday (16.Dec).

The temporary detention of Serere Xavante complied with a request filed by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic).

“The restriction of freedom of the investigated, with the decree of temporary arrest, is the only measure capable of guaranteeing the integrity of the investigation”, said Moraes, according to information released by the STF. O process is under secrecy in the Supreme Court.

According to the PGR, the chief would have used his position to provoke the support of indigenous and non-indigenous people in the demonstrations and threatened ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Roberto Barroso with aggression and persecution.

“The demonstration, in theory, criminal and anti-democratic, had the clear intention of instigating the population to try, with the use of violence or serious threat, to abolish the Democratic State of Law, preventing the inauguration of the president and vice-president of the elected republicsaid the prosecutor.

Radical Bolsonarists tried to invade the headquarters of the Federal Police, in Brasília, and vandalized cars and buses on Monday night (Dec. 12). Acts of vandalism were recorded around the corporation’s building, close to malls and hotels. The group started the protests after the arrest of Serere Xavante.