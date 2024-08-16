Parties filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court over Flávio Dino’s decision to suspend mandatory amendments presented by congressmen

The president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Roberto Barroso, denied in the early hours of this Friday (August 16, 2024) a request from Congress to overturn the decision of the Court’s minister Flávio Dino that suspended the mandatory amendments presented by congressmen. The magistrate spoke of the need to “institutional dialogue”, which makes it “a unilateral resolution by this Presidency is less advisable” of the Supreme Court.

The resource (full – PDF – 8 MB) was filed on Thursday (15.Aug) at the STF by 11 parties. Among them, the PT, of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvaand the PL, from the former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Barroso stated, in his decision (full – PDF – 177 kB), which is not the responsibility of the Presidency of the STF “suspend the effects of decisions issued by one of its members, in the context of suspension of an injunction, when such decisions are already being deliberated by the Court’s Board”.

The STF is analyzing whether or not to endorse Dino’s decisions through the virtual plenary. The Court’s ministers have until 11:59 pm this Friday (August 16, 2024) to cast their votes.

The tension between the Legislative and Judiciary branches was heightened on Wednesday (14 August) after STF minister Flávio Dino suspended the execution of all mandatory amendments to Congress.

The deputies were already dissatisfied with the decision of Lula’s former minister to suspend the so-called Pix amendments until there was more transparency in the allocation of resources and were preparing a change in the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) to resolve the impasse.

With the new decision, the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and party leaders became angry and even planned retaliation against the STF, with the overturn of a MP (Provisional Measure) that prevents the recomposition of R$1.3 billion in the Judiciary’s budget.

Lira spoke with the president of the Supreme Court, Roberto Barroso, and with the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, to ask them to intercede in Dino’s decisions. After the conversations, the tension eased and the overturning of the provisional measure against the Judiciary was not voted on in the Chamber.

The request for suspension of the injunction denied this Friday (16th August) by Barroso was signed by:

PL (Liberal Party);

Brazil Union;

PP (Progressives);

PSD (Social Democratic Party);

PSB (Brazilian Socialist Party);

Republicans;

PSDB (Brazilian Social Democracy Party);

Solidarity;

PDT (Democratic Labor Party);

MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement) and

PT (Workers’ Party).

“In the vote presented during the referendum trial of the contested decisions, the rapporteur signals the possibility of building a consensual solution to the issue, in an institutional meeting with representatives of the three Powers”, reads Barroso’s decision. “In this context, given that the review of precautionary measures is permitted based on the necessary institutional dialogue, a unilateral resolution by this Presidency becomes even less advisable”added the president of the STF.