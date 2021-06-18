the minister Roberto Barroso, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), rejected this Friday (June 18, 2021) a request to stop the coercive conduct of the entrepreneur Carlos Wizard in the CPI of Covid. In decision, the magistrate affirms that there was no abuse to the measure requested by the commission.

On Thursday (June 17), the PF fulfilled a coercive driving warrant against Wizard in Campinas (SP). In manifestation to the Justice obtained by the power360, delegate Flavio Veitez Reis states that agents went to the businessman’s house and to the headquarters of a company, but they did not find him.

Wizard left Brazil on March 30, flying to Mexico City. The final destination was the United States, where he is today.

The coercive conduct had been determined by Judge Márcia de Oliveira, of the 1st Federal Court of Campinas, at the request of the CPI of Covid, chaired by senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM). The congressman had said he would go to court to force Wizard to appear at the CPI.

Upon learning of the PF’s order, Wizard’s defense appealed to the STF asking Barroso to order the commission to refrain from charging the businessman with coercive conduct and the delivery of his passport. Lawyers say he did not appear at the CPI because he did not have time to return to Brazil.

Barroso, however, rejected the request and stated that the measures adopted by the CPI do not constitute abuse. Here is the full text of decision (144 KB).

“The measures determined by the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission, in the sense of the compulsory attendance of the patient, are in harmony with the decision I made. Naturally, if there is any kind of abuse in its execution, the petitioner can petition again. But for now this is not the case“, wrote.

The minister stated that the summoning of Wizard had been discussed since May, but the defense only asked the STF to give a virtual statement on June 15, two days before the eighth scheduled in the Senate. The process reached the minister’s office the next day.

“Three hours later it was decided. So if there was any delay, it was the petitioner’s own. In fact, called on 06.08.2021, it took a week to take the initiative“.

Carlos Wizard is appointed as one of the leaders of the so-called “parallel cabinet”, an advisory group of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) to face the pandemic and which would have encouraged the use of drugs without proof of effectiveness against covid-19.

continue reading