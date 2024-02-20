Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/20/2024 – 21:58

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), denied former president Jair Bolsonaro's (PL) request to remove minister Alexandre de Moraes from reporting on the coup investigation.

For Barroso, the former president's defense was unable to prove that Moraes was biased or that the minister was interested in the investigation.

“There was no clear demonstration of any of the justifying causes for impediment, strictly provided for in the governing legislation”, wrote the president of the STF. “Generic and subjective allegations, devoid of legal basis, are not enough.”

The decision is a clear message that the STF endorses the role of Alexandre de Moraes in the investigations that affect Bolsonaro and his closest allies. The minister is at the forefront of the most sensitive investigations into the former president.

Bolsonaro's defense had asked for the investigation to be redistributed and all decisions taken by Moraes to be annulled due to a lack of impartiality. The Federal Police discovered that the minister was clandestinely monitored and that Bolsonaro supporters involved in the coup plot wanted his arrest.

The position of the president of the STF comes on the same day that the struggle between Alexandre de Moraes and Bolsonaro's defense regarding the former president's testimony in the investigation came to an end.

Bolsonaro's lawyers initially warned that he would only speak after having access to conversations obtained by the PF during the investigation. The minister reacted and maintained his testimony next Thursday, the 22nd, claiming that it is not up to the former president, as an investigator, to decide when he will testify. The defense then warned that Bolsonaro will remain silent and asked for permission so that he does not appear before the PF, as he will not answer the delegate's questions. Moraes, irreducible, announced that attendance is mandatory.

The former president's lawyers are also leading a lawsuit filed by the PP to try to remove Moraes from the jewelry case. The party claims that the investigation could not have been opened on the minister's initiative, without first hearing the Attorney General's Office (PGR). He also claims that Moraes is not impartial and that the case should be processed in the first instance.