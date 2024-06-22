President of the STF states that extremists use hate speech, disinformation and religion as a political strategy

The president of STF (Federal Court of Justice), Roberto Barrosohe said this Saturday (June 22, 2024) that democracy lives “fireproof” with the rise of “extreme right” in the world. According to the judge, hate speech, misinformation and religion are the strategies used in political action.

“Brazilian and global democracy is going through a great trial by fire due to the rise of an intolerant extreme right that uses hate speech and disinformation as a strategy for political action and, in many parts of the world, by capturing religious sentiment with the abusive use in political matter”, said during a speech at “Brazil Forum UK“in the United Kingdom.

The minister said that democracy was the victorious ideology against “communism, fascism, military regimes and religious fundamentalism”.

For Barroso, democracy, determined in the Constitution, has a place for everyone who knows how to respect it, whether liberal, conservative or progressive, it just wouldn’t have a place “for those who are not willing to respect the rules of the game and the electoral results”.

The minister spoke this Saturday morning (June 22) at the opening of the “Brazil Forum UK“event annual event organized by Brazilian students in the United Kingdom with the aim of discussing topics that drive positive changes in Brazil.

Poverty & education

The president of the Supreme Court stated that Brazil is a country where the boss pays less Income Tax than the employee. He added that the tax reform simplified the system, but the mechanism remains regressive and concentrates income, therefore, it needs to change for a fairer redistribution.

“Poverty and inequality continue to be essential items to face in the Brazilian situation”declared Barroso.

When dealing with public security, the minister stated that poverty impacts the lack of public security and that poor communities are the most affected.

The president of the STF also declared that the deficiency in basic education “makes lives less enlightened, workers less productive and elites less prepared”.

Barroso said that Brazil is behind in universalizing elementary education in the country compared to the United States and cited the following problems: