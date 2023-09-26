In the minister’s assessment, as social networks benefit from journalistic content, revenue sharing “is inevitable”

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), defended on Monday (September 25, 2023) the remuneration of media companies for digital platforms. With just a few days left before assuming the Presidency of the Court, Barroso spoke about “Judicial Power, freedom of expression and combating disinformation” during the closing of the seminar “Freedom of the press: where we are, where we are going”, held by the CNJ (National Council of Justice).

“I am completely in favor of revenue sharing between digital platforms and the traditional press for the simple reason that digital platforms do not produce a line of content, they broadcast content that is produced by the traditional press”, justified the minister.

With the rise of social networks, traditional journalism companies lost their advertising revenue, which largely migrated to the platforms themselves.

Barroso mentioned that social networks are the gateway for many readers to access content produced by journalists. So, in the minister’s view, if digital platforms benefit from this, revenue sharing “it’s inevitable”.

The STF minister said: “This is the model that was adopted in Australia, through arbitration, and I support this idea”.

Watch (from 4:19:48 to 4:20:54):

The debate on remuneration for journalism by big techs is included in the bill on fake news (2,630 from 2020). Read more in this report.

According to the project, a bargaining system is created, in which companies and digital platforms sign an agreement with each other. The system is based on Australian legislationthe 1st in the world – in force since 2021 – to stipulate payment by platforms for the exploitation of journalism content.