The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, defended tax reform and a progressive tax payment system today, the 22nd. “Brazil is a country in which the employer pays less income tax than the employee”, he said, in Oxford, during the Brazil UK Forum. At the event held annually by students from the United Kingdom and of which he has been a patron since 2016, he also assessed that there is stable inflation in the country, that private sector investments are the biggest generator of wealth, highlighted the importance of Brazil in this time of transition energy and defended the regulation of digital platforms. “We need to make lying wrong again.”

His speech was based on ten items that he considers fundamental for a constitutional agenda for Brazil. “Brazil is a country that has lived and is still experiencing this global polarization with great difficulty in establishing some common patriotic denominators – in the true sense of the term patriot,” he said. The first value presented by the judge is constitutional democracy, which is in the first article of the Constitution.

“Democracy was the victorious ideology of the 20th century, having defeated all the alternatives that presented itself: communism, fascism, Nazism, military regimes and religious fundamentalism”, he listed. “Constitutional democracy has a place for everyone who knows how to respect it: liberals, conservatives, progressives, it just has no place for those who are not willing to respect the rules of the game and respect the electoral results”, he said.

The second item presented by Barroso was combating poverty, which, according to him, affects 30% of the Brazilian population. He recalled the approval of the tax reform to simplify the system, but emphasized that it remains extremely regressive and concentrating income. “Without changing the taxation system, we will not be able to carry out an adequate redistribution of income,” he argued. By illustrating a personal case, he concluded that Brazil is a country in which the employer pays less income tax than the employee. “Evidently there is something wrong with this model.”

The third point is linked to economic development. The president of the STF cited the limited expansion of domestic activity and a “serious productivity problem” still in Brazil. The fourth item he highlighted was the “top priority” for basic education, highlighting that the lack of attention to the topic led to a delay in domestic history. The fifth value mentioned and which, according to the judge, is “often neglected” was public safety.

The sixth concerns investment in science and technology. Barroso stated that the most valuable companies in the world today no longer manufacture cars or extract oil. They are linked to technology, such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft and NVIDIA. “If we don’t invest in science and technology, we will remain exporters of commodities and we want to go beyond that,” he said. “I think this is an extremely important agenda in this world in which we even need to regulate digital platforms,” he continued.

The seventh point was basic sanitation. “It is scandalous that a country with the wealth that Brazil has still has extremely unsatisfactory levels of basic sanitation”, he criticized, highlighting that this must be seen as the main public health policy. The eighth is related to popular housing, another constitutional right, according to him. Barroso praised the great effort made by the government in this matter, citing the Minha Casa é Minha Vida program, resumed last year.

The ninth item is related to sustainability and, according to the minister, Brazil has to assume its role as a great global environmental leader. “This is our role in history at this moment”, he emphasized, also giving ample space to the need to preserve the Amazon and the country’s international commitment to zero net deforestation by 2030. In conclusion, the president of the STF highlighted institutional stability . “We were one of the few countries in the world that managed to resist the extremist populism that spread across the world and victimized democracies such as Hungary, Poland, which recovered, Turkey, Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua.”

Barroso said that the country has had monetary stability for many years, that inflation is under control, that there has been significant social inclusion, despite the recession of recent years, and that it has a peaceful tradition. “We continue to be a great attraction for investments with a lot to be done in terms of infrastructure, ports, airports, highways, railways, waterways, civil construction for popular housing, basic sanitation, in short, a lot of things happening”, he listed.