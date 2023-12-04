President of the Court says that, if everyone wants to “change the functioning” of the Supreme Court, “there is no institutionality” that can resist

The president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Roberto Barroso, said that “if everyone is upset” with a decision of the Court “if you want to change its structure and functioning, there is no institutionality that can resist”. The statement was given this Monday (Dec 4, 2023) at the 17th National Meeting of the Judiciary, held by the CNJ (National Council of Justice) in Salvador.

During his speech at the opening of the event, Barroso said that Brazil has a “comprehensive constitutionalization” in relation to other countries. He stated that while “many subjects in other parts of the world” are designated for the political field, here, “they were brought into the Constitution”.

“Bringing a matter into the Constitution is, to a certain extent, removing it from politics and bringing it into law. So there are many matters in Brazilian life that the constituent, the political power itself, removed from the discretionary will of Parliament and brought to the space of public reason of constitutional interpretation. It is not a will of the Supreme Court, it is a Brazilian constitutional arrangement”said the president of the STF.

Without mentioning names or institutions, Barroso stated that the STF is “always displeasing someone” with your decisions, because “someone always loses”. In this sense, he said it was not possible “assess the importance or prestige of a court in a public opinion survey”.

“If there is a way to not fulfill your role in life well, it is to try to please everyone at the same time. Therefore, it is necessary to understand the critical perception that Brazilian society often has of the Supreme Court. It is because we are deciding the issues that divide Brazilian society, as the constitution tells us to decide”he stated.

SENATE X STF

On November 22, the Federal Senate approved PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 8 of 2021, which limits monocratic decisions in the STF (Supreme Federal Court). The proposal now goes to the Chamber of Deputies. The section that changed the rule on requests for review (extra deadline) was removed by the proposal’s rapporteur, senator Amin Esperidião (PP-SC).

The text established that requests of this nature would be granted collectively, with a maximum period of 6 months. Today, in the Supreme Court, each minister can request a review individually, having a period of up to 90 days to resume the trial. The withdrawal took place after a request from party leaders and an amendment from the senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA).

During the discussion, the rapporteur also accepted an amendment from the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), which proposed that, when an unconstitutionality is declared, the affected Power can defend itself. For example, if it was the Executive, it is up to the AGU (Attorney General of the Union). But if it is the Legislature, lawyers from the Chamber and Senate must defend it.

This was not the first agenda related to the STF praised by the president of the Senate. Pacheco has also expressed himself in favor of setting a limit on the terms of office of Court ministers and increasing the minimum age to join the Supreme Court. Understand here the proposals discussed in Congress to bar the powers of magistrates.

Currently, the Supreme Court is facing a difficult time in its relationship with Congress, especially the Senate.

As shown by the Power360, the disagreements began with the current president of the STF. At a UNE (National Union of Students) event in July this year, the minister said: “We defeated censorship, we defeated torture, we defeated Bolsonarism” – which bothered the opposition.

The reading of the president of the Upper House was that the Court did not collaborate to lower the temperature in the relationship between the Powers. Pacheco would also be more impatient after the Supreme Court’s decisions on the nursing floor, implemented by Congress.

Despite the anti-STF agenda advancing in the Senate, the texts must be paralyzed in the Chamber of Deputies. The president of the Lower House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has sought rapprochement with Barroso.

Unlike Pacheco, Lira does not need opposition deputies to keep his political group strengthened. The president of the Senate, in turn, needs the support of the Bolsonarists so that his group maintains its relevance and remains in command of the Senate in 2025, when there will be an election for the presidency of the House.

Furthermore, Pacheco has more frequently waved to the opposition because he has electoral intentions in Minas Gerais in 2026.