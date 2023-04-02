Minister of the STF says he has no plan in this regard; speech comes after Ricardo Lewandowski anticipates retirement

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Roberto Barroso classified it as “speculation” the rumor about the eventual anticipation of his retirement at Court. The speech was given this Saturday (Apr.1, 2023) in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo during the event “Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT”, in Boston, in the United States. “It’s a speculation that must come from someone who wants my vacancy. I actually don’t have any plans in that regard.“, he said. The magistrate’s statement came after the Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, decided to anticipate his retirement to April 11.