The Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Luís Roberto Barroso authorized on Thursday (4.May.2023) that the PF (Federal Police) have full access to the evidence produced by the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the Senate Covid.

According to the minister, access could help investigations into possible responsibilities in deaths or corruption during the pandemic. The commission ended its work in October 2021.

“Full access will bring elements to contextualize the facts and conclusions of the police authority and will enable the effective exercise of full defense by the investigated”, decided Barroso.

The CPI’s final report ended with 1,299 pages and suggested the indictment of 80 people. Among them, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for 9 crimes ranging from common crimes, provided for in the Penal Code, to crimes of responsibility, according to the Impeachment Law. There is also mention of crimes against humanity, according to the Rome Statute, of the ICC (International Criminal Court), in The Hague.

With information from Brazil Agency.