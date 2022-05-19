Former publicist was sentenced to 37 years in prison in the monthly allowance process; serving a house sentence since 2020

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, granted on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) an open regime and kept the former publicist Marcos Valério under house arrest. He was sentenced to 37 years in prison in the monthly allowance process for the crimes of embezzlement, active corruption and money laundering.

In 2019, the minister authorized Valerio to serve semi-open prison. Here’s the intact of the decision (200 KB).

In practice, the open regime establishes that the convict can work during the day, but must spend the night in a dependency authorized by the Justice.

In the case of Valério, the magistrate maintained house arrest, which had already been determined by the Supreme in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In the dispatch, Barroso said he defers “progression to the open regime, provided that the conditions to be imposed by the delegate court of this criminal execution are observed”.

The minister said that the former publicist meets the requirement of 16% of serving the sentence for progression to the less rigorous regime, in cases of primary convict and crime committed without violence or serious threat.

According to Barroso, a letter sent by the Nova Lima Justice Department, in Minas Gerais – where Valério is under house arrest – points out that he behaved well, without any news of transgression, during the semi-open regime.

There is also evidence that Valério has been employed as a senior marketing assistant, working 44 hours a week, since November 2020 at a company in Minas Gerais.

In the decision, Barroso reaffirmed the duty to pay the criminal fine in full and said that there is no “deliberate default”, since Valério’s assets are pledged for the payment of the fine and the repair of the damage caused by the illicit conduct.