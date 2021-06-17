Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (TCU), authorized this Wednesday, 16, businessman Carlos Wizard to remain silent at Covid’s CPI. His statement is scheduled for tomorrow.

According to the decision, the businessman will need to attend the interrogation, but may remain refusing to answer questions from the senators.

“I grant the preliminary injunction, in part, so that the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee grants the patient the proper treatment to the condition of being investigated, assuring him the right not to sign a term of commitment as a witness, as well as to waive him/her from respond on facts that imply self-incrimination and, further, not to adopt any measures restricting rights or depriving freedom, as a result of using the ownership of the privilege against self-incrimination”, wrote the minister.

The businessman’s defense had also asked that he be heard via video, but Barroso said that the final word on the type of interrogation rests with the Federal Senate. Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), chairman of the commission, has already rejected the remote testimony.

The CPI also authorized the breaking of Wizard’s telephone and telematic secrets. He even appealed to the STF in an attempt to embargo the measure, but the request was denied earlier by Minister Rosa Weber.

The businessman is suspected of integrating and financing the so-called ‘parallel ministry’, which would have advised President Jair Bolsonaro on the management of the pandemic against the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

