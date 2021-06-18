The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Luís Roberto Barroso he requested more time to analyze the action Against the law of autonomy of the BC (Central Bank). As a result, the trial was suspended shortly after it started, at midnight this Friday (June 18, 2021).

The case is analyzed in a virtual plenary, in which each minister casts his vote in the Supreme Court system. Before the suspension, the rapporteur of the action, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, inserted his vote.

The magistrate accepted the PGR opinion (Attorney General’s Office), who spoke in favor of overturning the law, and judged “the request to declare the formal unconstitutionality of Complementary Law 179/2021 is well founded”. here is the whole of the vote (186 KB).

With the law passed on February 24 by President Jair Bolsonaro, the BC gained the status of “autarchy of a special nature”, without subordination to any ministry.

PT and Psol entered with action in the STF to demand explanations from the federal government. For the parties, the change would affect the representative system and the functioning and control mechanisms of state bodies, “putting the Central Bank safe and unharmed from social control and the very condition of the country’s economic and monetary policies”.

Lewandowski stated that “we are not debating whether the autonomy of the Central Bank is beneficial or harmful to the fate of the country’s economy, nor whether the congressional decision in this regard was adequate or not”.

The question is, according to the magistrate, “to know if, by an exclusively parliamentary initiative, in light of constitutional dictates, it would be possible to withdraw from the President of the Republic the control of any member of the Federal Public Administration, without this being done by means of a bill originating from the Executive Branch”.

According to him, it is evident that “any rule that governs the way in which the entity in question operates or the way in which its directors are hired and dismissed may only be formulated or modified at the initiative of the President of the Republic”.

“The complementary law, originated in the Federal Senate, by establishing conditions and criteria for the functioning of the Central Bank of Brazil, is, therefore, unconstitutional.” wrote the minister.

