The ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes and Roberto Barroso have already expressed themselves in favor of the prerogative that presidents of the Republic can grant pardons. The measure is the pardon of the sentence, with the consequent extinction, if certain requirements are met. It is regulated by a presidential decree, which establishes the conditions for the concession, indicating the prisoners who may or may not be contemplated.

For the pardon to be applied, each judge responsible for the execution of sentences must analyze whether the detainee complies with the requirements of the decree. According to the Constitution, convicted of heinous crimes cannot be the target of the presidential measure.

In August 2021, Minister Roberto Barroso wrote in his profile on twitter what “The one who grants pardon is the President of the Republic. The Judiciary only applies the presidential decree. In the criminal executions of the monthly allowance, I granted the benefit to all who met the requirements”.

On a judgment of May 9, 2019, Minister Alexandre de Moraes argued that the measure, being a private act of the President of the Republic, may or may not please, as well as “several” Court decisions on the unconstitutionality of measures approved by the National Congress.

“The act of constitutional clemency does not disrespect the separation of Powers. It is not an unlawful interference by the Executive, with due respect to positions to the contrary, in the criminal policy that is generically established by the Legislature and concretely applied by the Judiciary.”

The statement was given in the judgment in which the Federal Supreme Court validated the decree Christmas pardon signed by former president Michel Temer (MDB) in 2017. Here is the intact from the vote of Alexandre de Moraes (1m46s):

“This question of the inducement, this act of constitutional clemency, is a private act of the President of the Republic. We can like it or not. Like many, many parliamentarians also don’t like it very much, right? When the Federal Supreme Court declares amendments unconstitutional. Declares unconstitutionality of laws, normative votes. Constitutional function provided for in this check on bullets for the Supreme Court. Just as the act of constitutional leniency does not disrespect the separation of powers. It is not an unlawful interference by the Executive, with due respect to opposing positions, in criminal policy, which is generally established by the legislature and applied by the Judiciary. Even because pardon, whether grace, presidential pardon, whether individual or collective, is not part of criminal policy. It’s an exception mechanism against what? The one who has competence, the President of the Republic, understands the excesses of criminal policy. Generically provided for by the legislature and concretely applied by the judiciary. And we have examples all over the world.”