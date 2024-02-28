Ministers disagreed on modulating effects in review of electoral surpluses

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes and the president of the Court, Roberto Barroso, left aside the cordiality typical of trial sessions at a time of disagreement in the review of electoral surpluses this Wednesday (28.Feb.2024 ).

Ministers discussed modulating the effects of the decision –that is, whether they would be valid as of the decision or applied retroactively. When referring to Barroso, Moraes responded to the President of the Supreme Court with an above tone: “This is Your Excellency’s opinion”.

Alexandre de Moraes' understanding is that the decision should be applied retroactively, resulting in the loss of mandate for 7 federal deputies elected by the proportional system. For Barroso, the effect would unduly interfere with the electoral process for the 2022 election.

Understand

The STF decided this Wednesday (Feb 28) that it is necessary to review the current way of distributing calls “electoral leftovers” –calculation of votes in the proportional system to consider someone elected. By a vote of 7 to 4, the current rule is unconstitutional.

Here is the score:

The favor the unconstitutionality of the current distribution: Ricardo Lewandowski (retired in 2023), Alexandre de Moraes, Gilmar Mendes, Kassio Nunes Marques, Flávio Dino, Dias Toffoli and Cármen Lúcia;

the unconstitutionality of the current distribution: Ricardo Lewandowski (retired in 2023), Alexandre de Moraes, Gilmar Mendes, Kassio Nunes Marques, Flávio Dino, Dias Toffoli and Cármen Lúcia; opposites: André Mendonça, Edson Fachin, Luiz Fux and Roberto Barroso (president).

The actions were presented by the parties Rede Sustentabilidade, Podemos and PP. The cases challenge the calculations of “leftovers of leftovers” elections carried out by the TREs (Regional Electoral Courts) to determine which federal deputies were elected. The actions are judged simultaneously by the STF.

The calls “leftovers of electoral leftovers” are the votes distributed in a 3rd phase of counting, a kind of “electoral recap”.

With the STF's decision, it is determined that all parties and candidates can compete for the electoral surplus, including those that did not reach the quotient of 80% and 20% in the 3rd phase.

The ministers understood, however, that the decision cannot be retroactive and applied to candidates elected according to the rule in 2022. This decision maintains the mandates of 7 federal deputies who could lose their mandate if Minister Alexandre de Moraes' understanding was validated.

If Moraes' understanding prevailed in the trial, the following deputies would lose their mandate, according to calculations by lawyers affiliated with Abradep (Brazilian Academy of Electoral Law):

They would be replaced by the following politicians: