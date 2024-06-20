The Court resumed this Thursday (June 20) the trial that deals with the decriminalization of personal possession of drugs

The president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Roberto Barroso, discussed in the session this Thursday (June 20, 2024) with Minister André Mendonça about the trial that deals with the decriminalization of personal possession of drugs, resumed in the Court’s plenary.

Barroso said he received a call from the president of CNBB (National Conference of Brazilian Bishops), Dom Jaime Spengler, in which the bishop said he was concerned about the issue. However, according to him, after explaining what was being discussed, Spengler stated that he had received a “incorrect information” about the case.

In response, Mendonça countered, saying that the information received by the bishop was, in fact, correct. “With due respect and respect that I always have for your excellence, I do not believe, I do not understand that the president of the CNBB is being a victim of disinformation. His opinion is shared by me, it is reflected in my vote”he stated.

Barroso stated again that he had spoken directly with the bishop. According to him, Spengler said he was not “aware” that the discussion decided whether drug possession was a criminal offense or an administrative offense.

Mendonça once again said that the information was correct and that, if the Court decided to decriminalize personal possession, it would be “passing over” of the Legislative Power.

“I don’t think he has incorrect information, no, I think that’s the information. We are overriding the legislator if this vote prevails with the majority that is established today. The legislator defined that carrying drugs is a crime. Making this illegal is going beyond the will of the legislator. No country has done this by court decision, none.”said the magistrate.

Then, Barroso raised his voice and said that Mendonça was speaking “the same thing” than him. The president of the STF said that the minister had “all the right” understanding that drug possession is an illegal criminal act, but that its explanation had been “absolutely correct”.

Watch (4min10s):

UNDERSTAND THE JUDGMENT

The Court resumed this Thursday (June 20) the analysis of the action that judges the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use.

In the session, Minister Dias Toffoli was the only one to vote. The judge understood that the provision (art. 28) of the Drug Law, which deals with transportation and storage for personal use, is constitutional. For him, the sanctions applied to users are administrative in nature.

Here is the score so far:

5 votes in favor of decriminalization: Gilmar Mendes (rapporteur), Edson Fachin, Roberto Barroso (president), Alexandre de Moraes and Rosa Weber;

Gilmar Mendes (rapporteur), Edson Fachin, Roberto Barroso (president), Alexandre de Moraes and Rosa Weber; 3 votes against decriminalization: André Mendonça, Cristiano Zanin and Nunes Marques;

André Mendonça, Cristiano Zanin and Nunes Marques; 1 vote so that the law is not criminal in nature, but administrative: Toffoli Days.

The votes of Minister Cármen Lúcia and Minister Luiz Fux are still missing. The trial has been paused and is expected to resume next week.