Minister of the STF received Rui Costa and Jorge Messias; government has until March 1st to send a diagnosis on indigenous peoples

Minister Roberto Barroso, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), received ministers and members of the president’s government this Monday (13.Feb.2023) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to address the situation of the Yanomami indigenous people.

The meeting took place in the magistrate’s office at the STF. Barroso is the rapporteur of a Supreme Court action on the safety and health of indigenous peoples.

At the meeting, it was discussed possible referrals to be given to prospectors removed from the territory, as found out by the Power360. The government recognizes that the situation is complex and that it is necessary to take measures to alleviate possible impacts of the removal of these people from the indigenous land.

According to the government, around 15,000 people were in the Yanomami Land illegally. Part has already left the site. The authorities began police operations the week before to remove the garimpeiros.

The meeting also served to align the delivery of information about the case, determined by Barroso. At the end of January, the minister ordered the definitive expulsion of all illegal prospectors from Yanomami land.

Barroso gave the Union 30 consecutive days to present a diagnosis of the situation of indigenous communities and a plan for pending actions in the region.

On the occasion, the magistrate also ordered an investigation into the possible participation of authorities from the former president’s government. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in crimes such as genocide against the Yanomami community.

Attended the meeting:

Rui CostaMinister of the Civil House;

Jorge Messias, Advocate General of the Union;

Isadora Cartaxo, General Secretary of Litigation at AGU (Advocacia Geral da União);

Wellington César, Special Secretary for Legal Affairs.

The FAB (Brazilian Air Force) extended the deadline for the coordinated and spontaneous departure of prospectors working in the Yanomami Land to 1:00 am on May 6th. The initial deadline would end this Monday (13.feb).

The new determination of the Amazon Joint Operational Command includes the release of private flights for the removal of miners from the region. On January 31, Lula decreed control of airspace to combat illegal mining in the region.

Then, on February 6, the FAB reopened the airspace for the invaders to leave Yanomami territory. There were 3 humanitarian corridors to allow the voluntary departure of non-indigenous people.

YANOMAMI HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

The Yanomami face cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. On January 20, the Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in the territory.

Lula visited the region on January 21. He said that indigenous people are treated in a “inhuman”. At the time, the federal government announced emergency measures to address the ethnic health crisis.

The FAB has carried out daily cargo launches (the so-called aerial resupply) to send supplies to indigenous villages. Doctors and nurses from the National Force of SUS began to reinforce the assistance to the indigenous people on January 23rd.

On Friday (Feb 3), volunteers from the National Force of the SUS began to disembark in Boa Vista (RR). In all, 40 professionals arrived by Sunday (Feb 5), including nutritionists, pharmacists, social workers, doctors and nurses.

However, the Ministry of Health announced that 70% of vacancies for doctors in Yanomami territory are vacant.

The TCU (Union Court of Auditors) and the CGU (Union Comptroller General) carry out a joint audit to investigate the causes of the Yanomami crisis. Deputies want to open a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the case.