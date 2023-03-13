Ministers Kassio Nunes Marques and Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), were discharged from hospital this weekend, after being hospitalized due to intestinal surgeries.

Bolsonaro’s first nominee to the Supreme Court left the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo this Saturday, the 11th.

Barroso was admitted to the Sírio’s ICU in the federal capital after undergoing two emergency surgeries on his digestive system due to episodes of intestinal obstruction. On Thursday, the 9th, he was transferred to a room in the hospital, to continue under medical observation.

Barroso had already been hospitalized at the end of February to treat an incisional hernia, the result of previous surgery. The minister even participated by videoconference in the March 1 plenary session. Afterwards, however, he had two episodes of intestinal obstruction, which required two further procedures.

Kassio, on the other hand, had been hospitalized since February 16. He was recovering from intestinal surgery scheduled for review of bariatric surgery performed in 2012. During the period, the minister participated in plenary sessions by videoconference and continued to publish decisions in the virtual plenary of the Supreme Court.