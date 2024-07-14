Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/14/2024 – 15:31

The president of the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, said on his social media this Sunday, the 14th, that “violence, regardless of the motivation, is always a defeat of spirit”. The speech comes after the attack suffered yesterday, the 13th, by the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, at a rally in Pennsylvania.

In the post made on the social network X (formerly Twitter), Barroso also says that “civilized life is made of ideas and not aggression” and also that politics exercised with integrity and idealism is one of the noblest human activities.

The former US president, who is seeking re-election in this year’s election, was grazed in the ear and carried off the stage bleeding. The shooter, identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed by the Secret Service. One spectator was also killed and two were injured.

The incident had international repercussions. In Brazil, the crime was condemned by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who stated on social media that the attack on Trump must be vehemently condemned. Lula

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), an ally of Trump, expressed his solidarity and said he hopes for the Republican’s “speedy recovery.” On Sunday morning, Bolsonaro spoke out again on the subject. When questioned by Estadão during an event in São Paulo, the former Brazilian president said that “only conservative people suffer attacks,” and recalled the knife attack he himself suffered in 2018, during the presidential campaign.

Pro-Bolsonaro parliamentarians also spoke out publicly, recalling the 2018 stabbing and accusing the left of attacking Trump.

The shooter was registered with the Republican Party, the same as Trump, but in January 2021 he donated $15 to the Democratic committee Progressive Turnout Project. The motive for the attack is still unclear.