According to the minister, the reason “is that the robots were being subjected to slave labor”

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso activated a tool that filters comments from all publications on his profile on twitter. On a postthis Friday (12.Aug.2022), he said that “hate and evil do not need new spaces”.

The tool allows only users he follows or mentions to type in posts. O Power 360 accessed the minister’s social network at 7:03 pm and the limitation was activated (see image below).



“A lot of people asking me why I limited comments to followers. It’s just that the robots were being subjected to slave labor! And because hate and evil don’t need new spaces”, published the minister.

Here is the post with the restriction message (blue stripe):



Roberto Barroso (@LRobertoBarroso) is the 4th most followed minister of the Court on Twitter and the only one of the Court who has profiles on other networks –Instagram (@lrobertobarroso) and YouTube. On Twitter, it went from 314,761 followers in January to 339,349 in June. On Instagram, it gained 33,091 followers in the 1st half of 2022, up 49.6%. On YouTube, it went from 1,250 to 1,620 in the period.