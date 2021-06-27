The leader of the Government in the Chamber, Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), stated this Sunday (June 27, 2021) that “there are no hard data or even objective accusations” about his involvement in the purchase of Covax. The deputy again denied having participated in the purchase of the Indian vaccine.

Barros was cited in the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid in the Senate as being the deputy that President Jair Bolsonaro mentioned when he learned of suspected irregularities in the purchase of Covaxin. The information was presented by deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF), who took to the head of the Executive the possible irregularities in the Covaxin contract.

Bolsonaro would have acknowledged the seriousness of the suspicion and said “this is a…” and quoted Barros then. The government leader said he was “still imprecise” the dialogue reported by Luis Miranda, in which Bolsonaro would have quoted him.

“From the still imprecise dialogue with the President of the Republic, in the transcript of the CPI, the case in question would be about the Global company and the purchase of undelivered drugs. It is a judicial process, in which I prove my conduct in favor of the SUS, when I was Minister of Health”, said.

Barros headed the Ministry of Health between 2016 and 2018. At the end of his term, he was the target of a lawsuit for administrative misconduct involving the hiring of the company Global Gestão em Saúde. The company stopped delivering medicines purchased by the ministry in 2017. The company’s president he is Francisco Emerson Maximiano, who is also a partner at Need Medicines, responsible for the Covaxin contract in Brazil.

In the press release, the deputy also denied having been responsible for appointing the server Regina Célia for the position at the Ministry of Health. For the CPI, Luis Ricardo Mirando said that the server was responsible for the Covaxin contract and gave the guarantee for the purchase to take place , March 22.

“In the case of employee Regina Célia, I reaffirm that the nomination for the position is not mine. It should be noted that she has been a public servant since 1995, with no choice or not to participate in the routine of the Ministry of Health. She has held more than 5 free nomination positions in 4 previous presidential terms or over the period of six ministers of Health Health throughout your career”, stated Barros.

The deputy also cited that his defense for more “agility on the part of Anvisa [Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária] and the offer of immunizing” is due to the fact that he is a former Minister of Health and that, since 2015, he has chaired the Parliamentary Front for the Public Medicines Industry.

“The Legislature must do its part to gain access to the best practices and benefits and expand service to the population. I reiterate that I have always sought transparency and dialogue in my public life and I am at your disposal for any clarifications necessary for the investigation of the CPI”, he declared.

Read the full note released:

“I’ve been following the repercussions and interviews from the mention of my name in Covid’s CPI, last Friday (25th).

It is evident that there is no concrete data or even objective accusations, including the interviews given over the weekend by the Miranda brothers themselves.

Thus, I reaffirm my willingness to provide clarification to Covid’s CPI and demonstrate that I have no involvement in the Covaxin acquisition agreement.

From the issues raised so far, I can already clarify that, in the case of employee Regina Célia, I reaffirm that the nomination for the position is not mine. It should be noted that she has been a public servant since 1995, with no choice or not to participate in the routine of the Ministry of Health. She has held more than 5 free nomination positions in 4 previous presidential terms or over the period of six ministers of Health Health throughout your career. Link with all nominations: https://bityli.com/WbOc2

From the still imprecise dialogue with the President of the Republic, in the transcript of the CPI, the case in question would be about the Global company and the purchase of undelivered drugs. This is a judicial process, in which I prove my conduct in favor of the SUS, when I was Minister of Health. Link with full defense: https://bityli.com/Y03KX

In my tenure at the Ministry, I promoted savings of more than R$ 5 billion to the health system that can be reinvested, implementing new purchasing systems. These are processes that affronted great interests, but promoted more services to the population. Although Global is a partner of Need Medicines, under analysis by the CPI, this process has nothing to do with the acquisition of vaccines from Covaxin. I did not participate in any negotiation for the purchase of this product.

Regarding the amendment of the MP that authorized the purchase of vaccines from India, the world’s largest producer of immunization agents, the theme was the subject of amendments by 8 parliamentarians, including the president of Covid’s CPI, Omar Aziz, who specifically cites the Indian authority, and deputy Renildo Calheiros, brother of the committee’s rapporteur. The legislation is complementary to what was already provided for in the February 2020 text of Law 13.979, Article 3 VIII a, which allowed the exceptional importation of products registered by foreign health authorities. Link with all amendments: https://bityli.com/Yhf1h

About my public defense in favor of more agility on the part of Anvisa and the offer of immunization agents and products to fight Covid-19, in addition to my obligation as a former Minister of Health, I am president of the Parliamentary Front for the Public Industry of Medicines since 2015. The Legislature must do its part to access the best practices and benefits and expand the service provided to the population.

I reiterate that I have always sought transparency and dialogue in my public life and I am at your disposal for any clarifications necessary to determine the CPI.”

continue reading