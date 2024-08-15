Home policy

Donald Trump is not the youngest. But the votes of this electorate can make the difference in the 2024 US election. So his son Barron Trump is in demand.

Washington, DC – The youngest son has to help his father out of a jam. US election 2024 The Trump family is apparently pooling all its strength to ensure that the republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump will be re-elected as President of the USA in November of this year. The votes of the so-called Generation Z will also be important – that is, those eligible to vote in the 14 to 29 year old age group.

While the Democratic incumbent Joe Biden Before he withdrew his candidacy for president, he was behind Trump in polls here, but the momentum has picked up after the nomination of Kamala Harris This is also why Trump is now likely to ask his 18-year-old son Barron, Trump’s only child with his current wife Melania, for advice.

Before the 2024 US election: Barron Trump to come to the aid of his father Donald Trump

Donald Trump (l.) is involving his youngest son Barron Trump in the election campaign ahead of the 2024 US election and wants to win over a young group of voters with the support of the 18-year-old. © Picture Alliance/afp

Advice on how he can appeal to the youngest voters, what moves them, what small things he can initiate that could have a big impact on them. In an interview with the US television station News Nation Mick Mulvaney said that Donald Trump asks Barron about such things. Mulvaney was acting White House Chief of Staff from December 2018 to March 2020. At the time, Donald Trump was still in office as president.

“He has always supported the youngest, the weakest. He has always listened to everyone in the hierarchy, and he will listen to Barron too,” said Mulvaney. Asking the youngest of his five children for advice was tactically clever: “Asking an 18-year-old what 18-year-olds think is not the stupidest thing he has ever done.”

The 2.06 meter giant Barron Trump is very interested in politics and has often given him political advice, his father recently let slip during campaign appearances. And the prospective student has already launched media-effective meetings for his father. For example, Barron set up an “interview” livestream for Donald Trump together with US influencer and Trump fan Bo Loudon, who describes himself as one of Barron’s best friends. With a streamer known as a neo-Nazi in front of a six-figure live audience.

Political future for Barron Trump? Son of Donald Trump plays down US election in 2024

Meanwhile, Barron was also allowed to appear in front of a large audience. His father took him along to campaign appearances and also suggested that his son could pursue a political career as a delegate. What the son himself said about this is not known. However, he did not accept an invitation from the Republican Party to the party convention in California. Because of other commitments, as the office of his mother and former First Lady Melania assured.

Perhaps there is a bit too much hype about Barron, who was well protected by the public during his childhood. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s fans are still going wild for his son. “Barron 2044” motifs adorn campaign events. (pls)