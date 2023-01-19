The mobility works, to implement segregated bus and bike lanes, arrive next week (as planned) in the La Purísima-Barriomar neighborhood, and 68 parking spaces for private vehicles will be carried out on Avenida Ciudad de Almería, loading and unloading spaces and spaces for people with reduced mobility: 49, 13 and 3, respectively. An amount recognized by the City Council that, for the villager, Juan José García, does nothing more than add “another very serious mobility problem to a neighborhood that supports another great work that has taken away a lot of parking area, the burying of the tracks of the train, without anyone having provided alternatives for the affected residents, of whom there are many. In fact, he calculated that in 90% of the space occupied by this district “there are no places and it is a very serious problem.”

Municipal sources stressed that of the total, eight are “illegal”, since the residents use the “excess” space in raised sidewalks on this avenue. Regarding the loading and unloading places and for people with reduced mobility, they announced that they will seek to relocate them to perpendicular streets.

lack of meetings



García participated yesterday on Avenida de la Constitución in an act organized by the Popular municipal group, which brought together a dozen villagers whose neighborhoods and districts are affected by the mobility works underway or that are scheduled to start in the coming weeks.

“I have not had first-hand information from the City Council about the plans for my neighborhood and I am still waiting,” he said. A case that was corroborated by the president of the board of the Central-West District, Diego Avilés, who added to the media that “the boards have had zero information about the project.”

The villagers registered a letter addressed to the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, on Tuesday, in which they demand more information, that they can provide suggestions, parking areas and aid to the affected businesses. “They are imposed works that limit the entrances and exits of our neighborhoods,” said Avilés.